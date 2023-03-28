3 Ambala forest dept staffers held for graft

The Ambala unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested three employees of the district forest department for demanding bribe from a civil contractor to release his payments. The Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted a raid and caught the accused with ₹ 1 lakh of the bribe money. (Getty Images)

Inspector Somesh of the bureau, who led the ACB team, said those arrested were manager Rakesh Kumar, inspector Vijay Kumar and guard Prince.

“A contractor had approached the bureau, stating that he has constructed a civil structure for the department in Chandimandir, Panchkula, and 90% work is completed. He alleged that the three accused demanded a bribe of ₹2.7 lakh to release his pending payments and increase the contract duration,” he added.

The inspector said after verifying the facts, they conducted a raid and caught the accused with ₹1 lakh of the bribe money.

He added that as per the complainant, he had also paid another ₹1.7 lakh through two instalments earlier this month. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.