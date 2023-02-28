3 arrested in Karnal for sending man abroad on fake documents
The Karnal police have also recovered three marksheets, three passports, one laptop, ₹13,000 cash from the possession of the accused. They were arrested on charges of sending a person abroad on fake documents.
The Karnal police arrested three persons on charges of sending a person abroad on fake documents. The police said accused Rakesh Kumar of Sandoli village of Kurukshetra, Stainly Gill of Pehowa and Naresh Kumar of Fafdana village of Karnal district had allegedly prepared bogus papers of Rohit Kumar of Nigdu. The police have also recovered three marksheets, three passports, one laptop, ₹13,000 cash from the possession of the accused. During investigation, it was found that Rakesh was also facing two such cases in Kurukshetra and he was out on bail. The police said the accused gave false information to the passport office and helped him in getting the passport despite he was facing four criminal cases in Karnal and Kaithal districts. The police said the accused have been booked under Sections 177 and 420 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Passport Act. They were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody.
Haryana Class 10, 12 board exams begin
Jail warder caught taking ₹10k bribe