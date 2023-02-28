3 arrested in Karnal for sending man abroad on fake documents

The Karnal police arrested three persons on charges of sending a person abroad on fake documents. The police said accused Rakesh Kumar of Sandoli village of Kurukshetra, Stainly Gill of Pehowa and Naresh Kumar of Fafdana village of Karnal district had allegedly prepared bogus papers of Rohit Kumar of Nigdu. The police have also recovered three marksheets, three passports, one laptop, ₹13,000 cash from the possession of the accused. During investigation, it was found that Rakesh was also facing two such cases in Kurukshetra and he was out on bail. The police said the accused gave false information to the passport office and helped him in getting the passport despite he was facing four criminal cases in Karnal and Kaithal districts. The police said the accused have been booked under Sections 177 and 420 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Passport Act. They were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody. The Karnal police arrested three persons on charges of sending a person abroad on fake documents. The police said accused Rakesh Kumar of Sandoli village of Kurukshetra, Stainly Gill of Pehowa and Naresh Kumar of Fafdana village of Karnal district had allegedly prepared bogus papers of Rohit Kumar of Nigdu. (Representational image)

Haryana Class 10, 12 board exams begin

Rohtak The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Class 10 and 12 board exams commenced from today and five cases of unfair means were reported. As many as 6.32 lakh students (including open mode) will appear in Class 10 and 12 exams which will conclude on March 28. The exam started at 12.30 noon and concluded at 3.30 pm. Board chairman VP Yadav said they have established seven control rooms for monitoring the exam process. “CCTV cameras have been installed at exam centres and strict action will be initiated against those indulging in unfair means. This time, we have used a unique number and some security features in vertical direction on the question paper. If anyone clicks the picture of question paper, we will ascertain from where the photo was clicked due to security features,” he added.

Jail warder caught taking ₹10k bribe

Chandigarh : A team of the anti-corruption bureau of Haryana arrested a woman jail warder posted in Neemka jail in Faridabad red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. The accused jail warder had demanded a bribe in lieu of providing facilities to a woman inmate, an official spokesperson said in a release.