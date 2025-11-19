3 days on, driver held for Zirakpur home invasion

Three days after three masked men robbed a house in Zirakpur’s Mannat Enclave after holding a bank employee’s 20-year-old daughter captive, police presented one of the accused in court and secured his three-day police remand. After the victim alerted her family, the accused was successfully arrested with her help of neighbours. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused has been identified as Rajbir, a resident of Jhampur, who worked as a driver in the neighbourhood where the victim’s uncle lives. He was nabbed on Monday, two days after the crime.

According to the police, Rajbir, with his face covered, had allegedly knocked at the victim’s door on November 16 and told her that her mother had sent him to clear a clogged drain. The victim initially refused to let them in but the men forced their way past the mesh door, dragged her into a room and threatened her with a knife. The 20-year-old said that two of the men assaulted her while a third ransacked the house for cash and jewellery. The victim said she eventually managed to flee into a bathroom, where she locked herself for nearly half an hour. She said that stepped out only after she sensed the men had left as her dog had stopped barking. Finding the house completely ransacked and in a state of shock, she immediately alerted her family around 10 am.

Investigating officer (IO) Rajesh Chauhan said that the breakthrough in the case came when the victim visited her uncle’s house and immediately recognised the accused by his voice. After the victim alerted her family, the accused was successfully arrested with her help of neighbours.

IO Chauhan said a hunt is on for the other two accused.