3 dead, 5 injured as van plunges into gorge in Doda

Three labourers were killed and five others were injured when a Maruti Eeco van veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district late on Friday, officials said. One of the injured is in critical condition. (iStock)

The accident that occurred around 10.45 pm on Friday. Police said that the deceased, Mani Kumar, 31, Karan Jeet Singh, 40 and Lal Chand 45, and injured were labourers who had boarded the vehicle at Khellani to return homes in Marmat area.

The injured have been taken to government medical college in Doda, police said.

Doda deputy magistrate Vishesh Paul Mahajan, who visited the hospital, said they had issued ex-gratia relief of ₹50,000 each for the deceased.

He added that one of the injured is in critical condition.

