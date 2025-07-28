Search
3 dead, as many missing as vehicle falls into canal in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 07:32 am IST

Around 20 devotees were returning after paying obeisance at Mata Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh in a pickup vehicle that fell into Sirhind canal in Malaud

Three devotees, including a woman and two children, died and three others were feared drowned as a pickup vehicle plunged into the Sirhind canal near Jageda bridge in Malaud in Ludhiana district on Sunday night. Around 20 devotees were returning after paying obeisance at Mata Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh.

A rescue operation underway at the mishap site in Malaud, Ludhiana.
Police officials, who launched a rescue operation with the help of local residents, said most of the devotees were rescued. Divers fished out three bodies and around three are missing, they said.

Deputy superintendent of police (Payal) Hemant Malhotra said the incident occurred around 10 pm when the vehicle ferrying at least 20 devotees plunged into the canal. Eyewitnesses raised alarm and alerted the police following which the rescue operation began with the help of divers.

“The bodies of a woman and two children have been fished out and three others are missing. The victims have not been identified yet,” the DSP said, adding that the reason behind the mishap is being looked into.

