3 dead as vehicle falls in gorge in Kishtwar

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Feb 10, 2024 08:56 PM IST

At least three people, including an infant, were killed and 12 others were injured when an SUV skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.

Mangled remains of the vehicle in Kishtwar on Saturday. (Photo:X)
Mangled remains of the vehicle in Kishtwar on Saturday. (Photo:X)

The overloaded passenger vehicle met with the accident at the Hakoo village on the Gulabgarh-Machail road late Friday evening, the officials said.

They three people – Daya Krishan (36), Sabita Devi (30) and a 15-day-old boy – were killed and 12 others were injured in the accident.

Four critical among 12 injured

Four critically injured people were admitted in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said.

The district administration of Kishtwar announced an immediate ex-gratia relief of 50,000 for those killed and 10,000 for the critically injured under the district Red Cross fund.

