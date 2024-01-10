3 drug peddlers arrested, drugs, gold seized

A team of anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the UT police arrested three drug peddlers identified as Mohmad Imtiyaz, Gagan and Sukhpreet Singh and recovered 58.13 amphetamine (ice), 121 gms heroin, 153 gms gold, 4 cars and cash amounting to ₹95,000 from their possession. Police said the accused Mohmad Imtiyaz,37, a resident of Burail village, Sector 45, was arrested on December 25, 2023 from dividing road Sector 52 to Kajheri, Chandigarh. (iStock)

Police have also identified the kingpin of the drugs syndicate as Resham who has links with Pakistan-based smugglers and smuggled the drugs from Pakistan.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Police said the accused Mohmad Imtiyaz,37, a resident of Burail village, Sector 45, was arrested on December 25, 2023 from dividing road Sector 52 to Kajheri, Chandigarh. During custody, he disclosed the name of the supplier as Gagan from Ambala. And on his identification, Gagan was arrested.

Police said Gagan, 34, a resident of Ambala, is a notorious drug peddler.

He supplied heroin to Mohd Imtiyaz and had local customers in Ambala. He had previously been arrested in four cases under the NDPS Act. He came in contact with Resham Singh and Sukhpreet Singh. He had received more than 10 consignments of drugs and delivered those to Resham and Sukhpreet. Each consignment contained 4 to 8 kgs of heroin. Resham paid ₹2 to 3 lakhs per consignment. Gagan also purchased heroin from Resham and Sukhpreet to deliver to his customers.

Police said the third accused, Sukhpreet Singh, alias Pardeep, is a law graduate and came in contact with Resham during the Covid lockdown and got involved with him. As per his disclosure, Resham Singh is kingpin of this drugs syndicate.