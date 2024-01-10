close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 drug peddlers arrested, drugs, gold seized

3 drug peddlers arrested, drugs, gold seized

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 10, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Police have also identified the kingpin of the drugs syndicate as Resham who has links with Pakistan-based smugglers and smuggled the drugs from Pakistan

A team of anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the UT police arrested three drug peddlers identified as Mohmad Imtiyaz, Gagan and Sukhpreet Singh and recovered 58.13 amphetamine (ice), 121 gms heroin, 153 gms gold, 4 cars and cash amounting to 95,000 from their possession.

Police said the accused Mohmad Imtiyaz,37, a resident of Burail village, Sector 45, was arrested on December 25, 2023 from dividing road Sector 52 to Kajheri, Chandigarh. (iStock)
Police said the accused Mohmad Imtiyaz,37, a resident of Burail village, Sector 45, was arrested on December 25, 2023 from dividing road Sector 52 to Kajheri, Chandigarh. (iStock)

Police have also identified the kingpin of the drugs syndicate as Resham who has links with Pakistan-based smugglers and smuggled the drugs from Pakistan.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Police said the accused Mohmad Imtiyaz,37, a resident of Burail village, Sector 45, was arrested on December 25, 2023 from dividing road Sector 52 to Kajheri, Chandigarh. During custody, he disclosed the name of the supplier as Gagan from Ambala. And on his identification, Gagan was arrested.

Police said Gagan, 34, a resident of Ambala, is a notorious drug peddler.

He supplied heroin to Mohd Imtiyaz and had local customers in Ambala. He had previously been arrested in four cases under the NDPS Act. He came in contact with Resham Singh and Sukhpreet Singh. He had received more than 10 consignments of drugs and delivered those to Resham and Sukhpreet. Each consignment contained 4 to 8 kgs of heroin. Resham paid 2 to 3 lakhs per consignment. Gagan also purchased heroin from Resham and Sukhpreet to deliver to his customers.

Police said the third accused, Sukhpreet Singh, alias Pardeep, is a law graduate and came in contact with Resham during the Covid lockdown and got involved with him. As per his disclosure, Resham Singh is kingpin of this drugs syndicate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out