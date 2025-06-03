3 from Chandigarh tricity among Top 100 in JEE Advanced, two are girls

Three students from the tricity have secured ranks among the top 100 in the JEE Advanced 2025, as per results declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Monday. Piusa Das (right) achieved AIR 29 and Arnav Jindal AIR 38. (HT)

The exam is the gateway to admissions in IITs across the country.

Leading the trio is Piusa Das, who clinched an All India Rank (AIR) of 29. Originally from Kolkata, Das had moved to the tricity in Class 11 to prepare for the exam and enrolled in Narayana E-Techno School in Sector 119, Mohali.

Along with the tricity, she has also topped the IIT Roorkee zone, which covers Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Among female candidates nationwide, she has secured the second-highest rank.

Das had earlier achieved AIR 80 in JEE Main and was Punjab topper in that exam. She credits her success to focused preparation in the final leg and consistent study of 13–14 hours a day.

Also a skilled football player, she hopes to join IIT Bombay for computer science engineering. Her father, Pratik Das, a chief engineer in the merchant navy, and her mother, Sujata Das, a homemaker, had shifted with her to Chandigarh to support her preparation.

Following her is Arnav Jindal, a student of DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, Chandigarh, who bagged AIR 38. A resident of Kharar, Jindal had topped Chandigarh in the JEE Main exam. He said his main focus remained on JEE Advanced, describing this year’s paper as more calculation-heavy compared to previous years. He, too, hopes to pursue computer science at either IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi.

Also securing a top 100 rank is Cheryl Singla of Panchkula, with AIR 76. A student of DC Montessori Senior Secondary Smart School, Sector 13, Manimajra, Cheryl was inspired by her elder sister, Viha, who is studying at IIT Delhi. Her father, Chetan Singla, is a retired colonel.

Cheryl also aims to join IIT Bombay for computer science and dreams of running her own startup. She is also an avid chess player and reader.

Last year, Vedant Saini of Bhavan Vidyalaya had achieved AIR 14 to top the tricity, while Mayank Jain of Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, Manimajra, was ranked 68th.