3 govt docs quit job to join pvt hospitals in two weeks

At least three specialist doctors of Punjab health department who were deputed at Covid care wards quit the government service in the past fortnight to join as private healthcare facilities. This has given way to debate within the medical fraternity on the ethical side of such decisions at a time when their services were required more than ever before.

Two of the doctors were posted at Bathinda civil hospital and temporarily attached with the Covid care wards keeping in view the increasing number of serious Covid-19 patients. The third doctor belongs to Muktsar district and was posted as a specialist (medicine) at Gidderbaha civil hospital.

According to a senior health department official, one specialist doctor of Bathinda civil hospital, who was a Doctor of Medicine (MD), quit the government job and joined a private hospital of his relatives that offers treatment for Covid patients. Having served for two-and-half years in the department, he was serving the probation period, the official said.

The second case, a lady doctor, also posted at Bathinda civil hospital, who was also a specialist in medicine, joined a private hospital providing Covid care, disclosed a senior district health functionary. The medico who was posted at Gidderbaha also joined a prominent private hospital providing Covid care.

Two of three anesthesia specialists posted in Fatehgarh Sahib, who were also attached with Rajindra Medical College at Patiala, joined work at the health facilities for critical Covid patients after a delay of a week that too after the intervention of the senior officers, it is learnt. Third one is yet to report at the medical college, a senior officer from Patiala said.

Bathinda civil surgeon Dr Tejwant Dhillon said the doctors cited personal reasons behind the resignations. “We tried to persuade them but they didn’t budge. While one has deposited his one-month salary advance, the lady doctor is yet to clear her dues,” he said.

A senior government functionary of the health department, requesting anonymity, said, “Initially it was said that the pressure of dealing with the Covid patients made these doctors to resign but now we have learnt that they have joined private hospitals treating patients infected with the virus.”

Meanwhile, the medical fraternity is raising questions over the resignations of the doctors when society needed them the most. Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) association president Dr Gagandeep Singh said, “To be in government service or not is a personal right of a doctor but leaving the job at this hour is something unethical.”

President of Punjab Rural Medical Services Association Dr Aslum Parvez said, “If any doctor is under stress due to Covid duties, he or she has so many other ways to address their problems, including getting psychiatric consultations or psychological evaluation. But if a government doctor leaves the job in lure of private practice during the pandemic, a criminal case should be registered against him or her under the Pandemic Act.”

Health minister Balbir Sidhu said the department was aware of the stress or the other issues the staff was facing. “But it’s the time to show the human as well as the national character. It’s a fact that private hospitals pay more money to specialists but it’s the time to rise to the occasion. Doctors should lead by example,” he said.