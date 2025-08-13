3 held for theft after shootout in Rohtak

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1) of Rohtak police arrested three robbers after a brief exchange of fire from near Sunaria by-pass in Rohtak on Monday night. The accused had carried out a robbery on July 7 and had decamped with ₹15 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹16 lakh. The accused have been identified as Azad, 22, Pushpender, 21 both residents of Rajasthan and 19-year-old Ayush of Balambha village in Rohtak.

The accused have been identified as Azad, 22, Pushpender, 21 both residents of Rajasthan and 19-year-old Ayush of Balambha village in Rohtak.

Assistant sub-inspector Praveen Kumar said that the police team got a tip-off about the movement of robbers coming towards the city from Sunaria.

“After seeing the police team, they tried to flee and fired shots at our team. In retaliation, they were arrested after a brief exchange of fire. They sustained leg injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS),” the investigating officer added.

According to police, the accused reached the godown of a businessman Ashok Jain in Rohtak on July 7 and asked for iron grills.

“Two robbers pointed guns at Ashok and his helper. The third accused called his wife Sumita Jain downstairs to the godown from the house and pointed a gun at her. They took the trio from godown upstairs in the house and decamped with ₹15 lakh cash and jewellery. The robbers had held them hostage and later fled with the valuables,” police officials said.