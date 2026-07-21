3 held in Srinagar, Ganderbal dists in extortion case

The Special Crime Wing of Kashmir busted an extortion gang and arrested three persons on Monday, said officials. The gang members would allegedly impersonate officials of Crime Branch and Anti-Corruption Bureau and would extort money from senior citizens after “threatening and arresting” them on the pretext of false complaints, officials said on Monday. Searches were conducted at the residences of Mubashir Ahmad Yatto (Wani), of Nagbal, Ganderbal; Naseer Maqbool Bichoo, of Saidakadal, Srinagar; Mudasir Sadiq Najar, of SR Gunj, Srinagar and Muneer Ahmad Mir, resident of Elahi Bagh, Srinagar, said officials. (File)

The wing conducted massive searches in the houses of four accused spread across Srinagar and Ganderbal districts of central Kashmir.

The officials said that the sleuths of the wing of Crime Branch J&K conducted searches at multiple locations in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in connection with FIR number 18/2026 registered under Sections of 204, 319(2), 308(2), 338 and 61 of the BNS.

“The case pertains to an organised gang of fraudsters who impersonate officials of Crime Branch and ACB, threaten senior citizens with false complaints, arrest and extort money from them. The accused individuals in this case have extorted over ₹30 lakh from a senior citizen residing in Srinagar city,” a spokesperson of the wing said.

He said that searches were conducted at the residences of Mubashir Ahmad Yatto (Wani), of Nagbal, Ganderbal; Naseer Maqbool Bichoo, of Saidakadal, Srinagar; Mudasir Sadiq Najar, of SR Gunj, Srinagar and Muneer Ahmad Mir, resident of Elahi Bagh, Srinagar.

-The wing cautioned people not to fall prey to fraudulent schemes, forged documents, or false promises made for unlawful gain. “Anyone who comes across such criminal activities or suspects any person of indulging in similar offences is requested to report the matter immediately to the nearest police station or the Crime Branch, J&K, so that prompt legal action can be initiated in accordance with the law,” the spokesperson said.