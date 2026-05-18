3 held with 2kg cannabis in JK’s Anantnag

Police in the southern district of Anantnag conducted large-scale ‘Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) at 20 locations across the district in a crackdown on drug peddlers, kingpins, and their associates. To enhance the effectiveness of the searches, K9 (canine) squads were also deployed during the operations in Anantnag.

“To enhance the effectiveness of the searches, K9 (canine) squads were also deployed during the operations. The searches primarily focused on suspected hideouts, transit points, and locations linked with individuals believed to be involved in narcotics trafficking or providing support to the illegal network,” a police spokesperson said.

The district-wide operation forms part of the police’s sustained strategy to dismantle the entire narcotics ecosystem by targeting not only peddlers but also facilitators, financiers, and other persons connected with the illicit trade, the official said.

The police have arrested three drug peddlers in Awantipora and Anantnag and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party from Aripal intercepted two suspicious persons at Darganiegun in Awantipora.

“During the search, 1.89kg of cannabis like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Ganie of Dar Gani Gund and Mohd Yousef Ganie of Yangwani Aripal. They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody,” the police spokesperson said.

In Anantnag, a police party from Bijbehara, while conducting naka checking at Tulkhan Crossing, intercepted and apprehended one person identified as Ab Gani Sofi, a resident of Sethar Sangam.

“During his personal search, 102gms of charas in the form of sticks, concealed in corn husk, wasrecovered from his possession. Accordingly, cases under relevant provisions of law have been registered at respective police stations, and investigation has been taken up,” the spokesperson said.