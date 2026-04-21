3 held with six pistols in Amritsar

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border illegal arms supply module with the arrest of three persons and recovery of six pistols from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday. Recovered pistols include one .30-bore PX5, three .32-bore and two .30-bore pistols, along with seven cartridges.

Those arrested have been identified as Deepak Singh alias Deepu (22), a resident of Kashmir Avenue in Amritsar, Arun Kumar alias Sabu (26), a resident of Narayangarh in Amritsar, and Sukhjinder Singh alias Sukha (29), a resident of Rehana Jattan in Kapurthala.

An FIR under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Civil Lines in Amritsar, the officials said.

“Recovered pistols include one .30-bore PX5, three .32-bore and two .30-bore pistols, along with seven cartridges. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were procuring illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh. The accused were also in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler through social media platforms, who was facilitating the supply of illegal weapons through drones and coordinating distribution through local handlers, Yadav said in a release issued here.

The DGP said that the network was actively operating in the Majha and Doaba regions, and further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on a tip-off, police initially arrested Deepak alias Deepu and recovered one pistol from his possession, while another two pistols were recovered from a location pinpointed by him.

“Based on his disclosure, his two accomplices, identified as Arun alias Sabu and Sukhjinder alias Sukha, were also arrested and three pistols were recovered from their possession,” the CP said.

The CP said that preliminary investigation has also revealed that the accused Deepak alias Deepu and Arun alias Sabu have a previous criminal involvement in cases pertaining to attempt to murder, theft and other serious offences.