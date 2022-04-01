3 IAS, 1 HCS officer transferred in Haryana

The Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of three IAS and one HCS officer.

Managing director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation, director general, micro, small, and medium enterprises and chief executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board, Amneet P Kumar was given additional charge of secretary, power and managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited.

Secretary, power and managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited and chief executive officer of Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA), TL Satyaprakash was posted as chief administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and chief executive officer, Drone Imaging and Information System of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA).

Vinay Singh, chief administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board was posted as director general and secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare department.

HCS officer Manisha Sharma, sub-divisional magistrate, Punhana was given additional charge of CEO, zila parishad, Palwal and CEO, DRDA, Palwal.