3 IAS, 1 HCS officer transferred in Haryana
The Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of three IAS and one HCS officer.
Managing director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation, director general, micro, small, and medium enterprises and chief executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board, Amneet P Kumar was given additional charge of secretary, power and managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited.
Secretary, power and managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited and chief executive officer of Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA), TL Satyaprakash was posted as chief administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and chief executive officer, Drone Imaging and Information System of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA).
Vinay Singh, chief administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board was posted as director general and secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare department.
HCS officer Manisha Sharma, sub-divisional magistrate, Punhana was given additional charge of CEO, zila parishad, Palwal and CEO, DRDA, Palwal.
-
Khattar yields to Dushyant’s demand to restore 3% sports quota jobs in Haryana
Yielding to Khattar's alliance partner, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government has decided to restore the 3% quota for sportspersons in Group C government jobs in Haryana. Khattar said there is already 10% reservation for sportspersons in Group D jobs. Hindustan Times was the first to report last Wednesday on how Khattar and Khattar's deputy Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party were at odds on the issue of 3% sports quota.
-
April to be warmer than usual for Mumbai: IMD
Mumbai: The extended range forecast for the month of April by the India Meteorological Department shows that Mumbai, as with the rest of the Konkan region, is very likely to experience above-normal temperatures during the next four weeks. Mumbai has a 75% to 85% chance of seeing above normal readings of daytime maximum temperature, which shows the IMD's forecast. Mumbai and surrounding areas may also receive some pre-monsoon showers in April.
-
Ludhiana | SAD seeks probe into working of LIT during Congress’ regime
Besides recommending a CBI probe into the alleged bungling committed by a former cabinet minister and former LIT chairperson, Shiromani Akali Dal has urged the chief minister Bhagwant Mann to order a vigilance inquiry into the working of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust during the Congress' tenure. Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the trust, during the Congress government, also robbed the city of its precious green spaces by using green belts for housing projects.
-
Unheeding plans to do away with ad hoc staff, transport dept goes ahead with outsourcing
At a time when the state government is planning to do away with ad hoc appointments and outsourcing, the state transport department continues to hire employees through outsourcing. In 2014, as many as 625 employees were terminated from service by SAD-BJP government after they struck work. It may be mentioned that the contractual employees working with the PRTC are already seeking regularisation for the past three years, but their demand is yet to be met.
-
Covid-19 cases increase slightly in UP
Uttar Pradesh reported a slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 55 more people testing positive in 15 districts on Thursday, while a day earlier there were 34 new cases in the state. According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases. The number of active cases in the state now is 365. UP has till now reported 23,495 deaths and 20,70,728 cases from 10,80,29,303 samples tested till now.
