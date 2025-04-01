3 illegal structures of drug smugglers demolished in Kapurthala village

In a joint drive, the Kapurthala civil and police administration demolished three illegal structures owned by drug smugglers in Boot village of the district on Tuesday. In a joint drive, the Kapurthala civil and police administration demolished three illegal structures owned by drug smugglers in Boot village of the district on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said the construction was done illegally on the panchayat land by drug traffickers.

He added that the encroachers have been facing 34 cases at various police stations under the NDPS Act.

The SSP said drug peddler Jeona Singh, who was facing five cases under NDPS Act and his wife Bhani, who has four such cases against her, had illegally possessed the house on the panchayati land, which was now razed under the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashyean Virudh campaign.

He added that the illegal constructions by Sher Singh and his sons Kala Singh, Mehtab Singh and Charat Singh were also demolished. Sher Singh has one case against him, while his son Kala Singh has five cases, Mehtab Singh has eight cases, and Charat Singh has seven NDPS cases registered against them. An illegal construction by Surjit Singh, who was facing six cases, was also razed.

Toora said the hotspot areas of drug activities in the district have been identified and strict action is being taken against traffickers.

He added that simultaneously, awareness programmes are being conducted to educate people about the harmful effects of drugs and special attention is being given to skill-based training to help rehabilitated addicts become self-employed.

BDPO Manjit Kaur, who is the duty magistrate, said that notices were sent to the individuals concerned asking them to vacate the panchayat land, but they were reluctant.