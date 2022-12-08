3 incumbents shortlisted for director posts in PSPCL, PSTCL

: Three incumbent directors of the power sector in Punjab are among those who were shortlisted for director posts in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL).

The PSPCL has advertised the post of director, distribution, and director, commercial, whereas the PSTCL has advertised the post of director, technical.

A total of 84 senior engineers have applied for these three posts. Out of this, 30 engineers have applied for the post of director, distribution, 30 for director, commercial, and 24 for director, technical.

A three-member selection committee comprising chief secretary, Punjab, principal secretary, power, and CMD, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), met on Wednesday and shortlisted over a dozen candidates, including three incumbents.

As per sources, incumbent director (D) of PSPCL DPS Grewal, director (finance) Gopal Sharma and PSTCL director (technical) Yogesh Tondon are among those who are shortlisted. The trio has completed their term of two years and are now on extension till further orders.

Grewal is likely to retain the post as he has handled the distribution system, particularly paddy season power supply well, said sources.

Besides, the state government didn’t want to change all directors in one go as they want to retain some experienced hand in operations, said sources, adding that thus all the incumbent directors are shortlisted. PSPCL CMD Baldev Singh Sran is set to complete his one-year tenure on December 22.

Besides Grewal, chief engineers Ravinder Singh Saini, Bhupinder Khosla and TPS Bhatti are also shortlisted for director (distribution). For the post of director, finance, chief engineer Harjit Singh, Harshran Kaur, Ravinder Singh Saini and two others are shortlisted.

For the post of director (technical), chief engineer VS Mander and RK Sharma are also shortlisted. Mander has the backing of a powerful bureaucrat.

Following the interview, the power department has sent the shortlisted names to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who will select a person for each post. The process is likely to be completed next week, said sources.

A Venu Prasad, additional chief secretary to the CM, said the file is yet to reach his office and a call will be taken on final names by the chief minister next week.

The power engineers were demanding the post of directors to be filled at the earliest to end ad hocism.

