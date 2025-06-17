Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
3 injured in mysterious explosion during mosque demolition in Handwara

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 17, 2025 05:48 AM IST

Officials said that locals were razing an old mosque to pave way for a new one in the Kasheri area of Handwara

Three persons were injured in a mysterious explosion during demolition of a religious structure in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

The injured have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Ahmad Tantray and Owais Ahmad, all residents of Handwara. (HT representative)
Officials said that locals were razing an old mosque to pave way for a new one in the Kasheri area of Handwara.

“There was an explosion during the demolition injuring three individuals,” said station house officer Vilayat Hussain. The injured were shifted to a nearby health facility. “They are stable as they received minor injuries,” he said.

Soon after the explosion, security forces rushed to the spot.

Police said that it would be premature to comment on the cause and nature of the blast. “It is a matter of investigation to arrive at the cause of the explosion. The investigation is going on,” Hussain said.

Tuesday, June 17, 2025
