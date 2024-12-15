3 Khalistan Zindabad Force operatives arrested for grenade attack on police post in Nawashahr

Days after the hand grenade attack at the police post, Asron in Nawanshahr, counter-intelligence (CI), Jalandhar, in a joint operation with SBS Nagar district police, have successfully cracked the case masterminded by the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) with the arrest of three members the terror module. Police teams have also recovered two weapons —one country-made pistol and one revolver — along with six cartridges from their possession, Punjab DGP added.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav identified the arrested persons hailing from Nawanshahr as Yugpreet Singh alias Yuvi, a resident of Mohalla Qazian, Jaskaran Singh alias Shah, a resident of Mohalla Jagoteyan and Harjot Singh alias Jot, a resident of Dugglan Mohalla in Rahon.

The development came less than two weeks after some unidentified persons targeted a police post under Kathgarh police station by hurling a hand grenade on its premises on December 2.

The FIR was registered under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other sections of the Explosive Substances Act at Kathgarh police station.

“The arrested accused persons are the members of the KZF module controlled by handlers based in Germany, United Kingdom (UK) and other countries and were tasked to target police establishments and minority leaders in Punjab and Haryana. The module has received funding of ₹4.5 lakh over the last six months,” the DGP said.

The DGP said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons had retrieved the hand grenade from a dead drop location or dead letter box system (DLB) on the GT Road in Jalandhar on November 28 and hurled the grenade at Kathgarh police station on December 2.

“A DLB is a secret location used to exchange information or items between two people without a meeting,” police said.

Sharing operational details, AIG CI Jalandhar Navjot Singh Mahal said that it was an intelligence-based operation and police teams laid a special naka near the railway crossing SBS Nagar city and arrested the accused persons, when they were coming towards Nawanshahr bus stand on their motorcycle.

He said that further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages to identify and apprehend other members of this terror module.

Meanwhile, a fresh FIR has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act at the police station in Nawanshahr city.