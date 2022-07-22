3 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail
Three abandoned mobile phones were recovered from the premises of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking on July 19 and 20.
Assistant jail superintendent Suraj Mal said on July 20, they found an abandoned mobile phone from the bathroom of barrack number 4. On July 19, they had found two abandoned phones, one from the oven of the jail and the other from barrack number 4, he added.
Three separate cases under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act have been registered against the unidentified accused at the Division number 7 police station.
UPRTOU pens MoU with UPSDMA for disaster management courses
Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh's only state open university— Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University—on Thursday to help varsity offer different courses on disaster management. Vice-chancellor of UPRTOU, Prayagraj Prof Seema Singh and vice-chairman of UPSDMA, Lucknow Lt Gen (retd) Ravindra Pratap Shahi signed the MoU in a brief ceremony organised at the state capital.
Ludhiana | 14-yr-old found hanging: Girl’s family refuses to cremate body
The family of the girl, who was found hanging at her employer's house in Kundanpuri on July 18, refused to cremate her body on Thursday. The girl worked there as a cook and the owner of the house, Ajay Sharma, 65, has been booked based on the complaint of the girl's family. They had accused Sharma of raping and murdering her and said on Thursday that the police are hand-in-glove with the suspect.
Alarming levels of microplastics found in commonly consumed shellfish from Mumbai coast
Mumbai: A new study by the Central Institute for Fisheries Education, under the Indian Council for Agricultural Research, has found significant evidence of microplastic contamination in yellow clams (Meretrix casta) collected along the Mumbai coastline. Experts said this is worrying as these clams provide an important source of cheap protein among poorer coastal communities. This new study found, alarmingly, that the clams collected from Maharashtra are among the most contaminated globally.
Thane commuters relieved as they see less traffic on Thursday
Thane: After 15 days of facing continuous traffic jams and delays, Thane residents and commuters finally experienced congestion-free roads on Thursday morning. By restricting entry of heavy vehicles on the roads, the Traffic police managed to ease the traffic snarls. Commuters found the drive on Thane Nashik route and on the Eastern Express highway smoother on Thursday.
Nigerian man held for duping people through social media sites
IG Range Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh said cyber cops traced the mobile numbers used in the crime and took the help of other modern techniques to get the location of the accused. Social sites were used for searching people of the targeted groups especially those who seem interested in socializing with foreign women and marrying them. Fraudsters posing as foreign women then accept a marriage proposal or themselves offer to marry the targeted person.
