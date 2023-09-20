With the arrest of three persons, the Ludhiana city police in a joint operation with their Delhi counterpart on Wednesday cracked a robbery case within two days of the incident. The police have also recovered ₹2.76 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth ₹1 crore, and other valuables from their possession. 3 Nepal nationals held for robbery at former minister Garcha’s house in Ludhiana. (ht file)

According to the police, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, 85, his wife, sister and a domestic help were found unconscious at their house in Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar on Pakhowal road in Ludhiana on Monday morning. The police suspected that the male domestic help, Karan Bahadur, who was missing, sedated the family and made off with cash, ornaments and valuables.

The accused have been identified as Karan Bahadur (20), Sarjan Shahi (21), and Kishan Bahadur (31), all residents of Nepal. However, a fourth suspect, identified as David from Nepal, remains at large.

The police faced initial difficulties in identifying the help as he was hired around three months ago without proper police verification. An FIR was registered under Sections 328, 457, and 381 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Tuesday.

To track down the accused, the city police coordinated efforts with the Delhi Police, as the accused had managed to flee to Delhi. The joint operation led to the arrest of the three accused.

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the accused would be brought to Ludhiana for further investigation and efforts were on to apprehend the fourth accused. The condition of all the family members is reported to be stable.

The police commissioner emphasised the importance of police verification of domestic help as one of the arrested accused, Karan Bahadur, was already facing an FIR under Section 380 of the IPC at Mandi Gobindgarh police station.