3 of family killed, 1 hurt in Shimla car-bus collision

Three family members, including two women, were killed and another was injured after their car collided with a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) electric bus and was then struck by another car on National Highway-205 at Ghandal, Shimla, on Thursday, police said. A case was registered under Sections 281, 125(a), and 106(1) of the BNS at Baluganj police station, Shimla. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased, identified as Dayanand, 57, his wife Hemlata, 52, and his mother Vidya Devi, 75, were all residents of Arki in Solan district.

The deceased Dayanand’s son Manish, who was driving the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to IGMC Shimla for treatment.

According to police, they received information at the Dhami police post regarding a road accident involving an HRTC bus and a car near Ghandal. Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene and verified the details of the accident.

“There were four occupants (two men and two women) in the car at the time of the accident. None of the passengers on the bus sustained injuries,” police said.

According to police, the HRTC electric bus was on its way to Shimla from Bagipul, and when it reached near Ghandal on the outskirts of Shimla, the bus and the car collided head-on. The impact was so severe that the occupants of the car suffered critical injuries.

Following the accident, the injured were rushed to IGMC Shimla for treatment with the help of bystanders. “Doctors at the hospital declared three individuals dead. One injured person is currently undergoing treatment at IGMC,” police said.

A case was registered under Sections 281, 125(a), and 106(1) of the BNS at Baluganj police station, Shimla. Further investigation into the matter is underway.