Punjab graft case: Complainant identifies Bhullar, co-accused in CBI court

Scrap dealer Akash Batta, complainant in the ₹8 lakh bribery case against suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, on Thursday identified Bhullar and co-accused Krishanu Sharda before a CBI special court. Sharda appeared through video-conferencing as he is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a money-laundering case. Suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar

During his examination-in-chief, Batta deposed about meetings, phone calls and WhatsApp conversations allegedly linked to the bribe demand. He told the court that Sharda allegedly acted as an intermediary between him and Bhullar.

Batta’s testimony covered events from August 5 to October 15, 2025. His statement regarding October 16, when the bribe was allegedly accepted during the CBI trap, will be recorded on October 1 and 5.

He told the court that on October 11, he met Sharda in Sector 9-D, Chandigarh. At his request, Sharda allegedly made a WhatsApp call to Bhullar, who allegedly instructed him to collect ₹8 lakh from Batta. Sharda allegedly told him that the DIG had sought monthly payments for August and September.

Batta also narrated an alleged conversation on October 15, a day before the trap. He said Sharda called him around 5 pm, but he could not record the conversation as he failed to start the digital voice recorder (DVR) in time. He later received instructions from the CBI on operating the device.

According to Batta, he picked up Sharda from Mohali and reached Chandigarh, where Sharda allegedly asked about the ₹8 lakh. Sharda subsequently spoke to Bhullar over WhatsApp regarding delivery of the money and allegedly told Batta that Bhullar had instructed him to collect and deliver the amount on October 16.

As Batta appeared nervous, the court told him not to be afraid of anyone and to remain relaxed while giving his testimony.

‘Demand’ linked to pending FIR

The case relates to a 2023 FIR registered by Sirhind police against Batta under sections pertaining to cheating and forgery in an alleged fake-billing matter. Batta alleged that although no challan had been filed, Sharda approached him on August 5, 2025, in Sector 9, Chandigarh, and told him that Bhullar wanted money for getting the FIR disposed of, failing which a challan would be filed.

He further alleged that Sharda conveyed that a monthly payment was required to prevent further police action or registration of fresh cases against him. An initial demand of ₹1 lakh as “token money” was allegedly made, which Batta refused.

Batta also deposed about his alleged interaction with Bhullar on September 24, his conversation with Sharda on October 8 regarding an alleged demand for ₹4 lakh, and the written complaint he submitted to the CBI on October 11.

The court directed that a production warrant for Sharda be issued to the superintendent of Model Jail, Chandigarh, directing his physical production on October 1. He is currently in ED custody till September 25.

CCTV footage unavailable

During the hearing, inspector Sandeep Singh, SHO of Mandi Gobindgarh police station, appeared with a sealed envelope containing a September 23, 2026 letter from the office of the Fatehgarh Sahib SSP. The letter stated that CCTV footage from November 7 to 8, 2025, was unavailable as the DVR had storage capacity of only 10 to 15 days and the data had been overwritten by the time of the court’s February 6, 2026, order.

Amit Chauhan, state nodal officer of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Phase 8, Mohali, produced two sets of preserved data/records, which had already been placed on the court file on March 27. The court directed that a reminder be issued to the Airtel nodal officer to supply two copies of the preserved record by September 28.

The court said further examination of prosecution witness Raj Kumar, whose examination-in-chief had earlier been deferred, would continue after the complainant’s testimony is recorded.