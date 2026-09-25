‘9 months of apathy’: Defunct ventilators at Baramulla GMC spark debate in J&K House

The apathy of north Kashmir’s premier health institution has finally echoed in the corridors of power. With 12 of the 13 life-saving ventilators lying defunct for nine long months at Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla, the crisis that has left critical patients gasping for breath reverberated in the autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly. The GMC is facing a lot of criticism especially for lack of proper services. (ANI)

GMC Baramulla, considered the lifeline of north Kashmir and catering to lakhs of people across Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora, is reeling under one crisis after another — a grim reflection of the lackadaisical and indifferent approach of the authorities at the helm.

Legislator from Baramulla Javeed Hassan Baig took up the issue in the House and sought answers from the health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo during a calling attention notice.

Itoo informed the House that the government has accorded top priority to ensure availability and functionality of critical-care equipment in government medical institutions. “The administration is taking all necessary steps for timely restoration and maintenance of ventilators at Baramulla GMC,” she said.

The minister informed the House that 14 ventilators have been installed at the GMC comprising five hamilton, five evolution and four oxivent units, all of foreign make requiring specialised consumables and servicing through certified agencies.

Itoo said the functionality status of all ventilators has been examined in detail and remedial measures have already been initiated.

“The government is according top priority to the early restoration of all non-functional ventilators and strengthening the maintenance mechanism for critical-care equipment. Our foremost priority is to ensure that critical-care facilities remain fully functional and readily available for patients. We are taking all necessary measures to strengthen the system, address maintenance-related issues and ensure preparedness to meet any eventuality,” she said.

The minister said that as an interim measure, the department has also taken up the matter directly with the concerned company’s headquarters to secure the required consumables and servicing support, thereby ensuring continuity of critical-care services.

She informed the House that the earlier biomedical equipment maintenance and management programme (BEMMP) arrangement through Mediciti Healthcare Services Private Limited under Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) has expired and the matter is presently under consideration with JKMSCL for finalisation of a sustainable and effective maintenance mechanism.

The GMC is facing a lot of criticism especially for lack of proper services. Despite promises, the GMC has been deprived of MRI and cath laboratory as assurances were made by the health minister last year. “The hospital doesn’t even have money to buy wheelchairs and trolleys for critical emergencies and nobody pays attention towards it,” said advocate Mudasir Naqashbandi.