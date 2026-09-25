Patiala NIS rape: NCW seeks immediate arrest, probe into ‘institutional lapses’

Taking suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape of a 16-year-old national-level cyclist at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought the immediate tracing and arrest of the accused, a foreign coach. Safety, dignity and rights of every child and woman in sports must be protected, says National Commission for Women.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the commission said chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar had already written to the concerned authorities seeking a time-bound investigation. The NCW has also sought the preservation of digital and forensic evidence and strict action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It has sought an action-taken report from Patiala police within seven days.

The commission has further sought an inquiry into any lapses on the part of the institution and asked the authorities to provide security, legal aid, medical assistance and psychological support to the minor and her family.

The development comes days after Patiala police registered an FIR against a 34-year-old coach from Kazakhstan following a complaint by the minor, who alleged that the incident took place on September 13 at the residential quarter allotted to the coach near the girls’ hostel on the NIS campus. The girl approached the police on September 18, following which a case was registered at Civil Lines police station under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and relevant provisions of the BNS.

The accused, identified in police reports as Maxat Ayazbayev, had left the NIS premises by the time the police were informed. Investigators subsequently traced him to another sports camp in Delhi. A Patiala police team reached the camp to apprehend him, but he had left before the team arrived.

Police have seized his passport and issued a lookout circular against him. Special teams have also been formed to trace and arrest him, Patiala SP Mohit Agarwal said. The medical examination of the minor has been conducted.

The coach had arrived in Patiala a few months ago, according to police. Reports have also said he was associated with the Indian cycling squad and was expected to be involved with the national contingent for the upcoming Asian Games. The Cycling Federation of India has reportedly suspended him and referred the matter to its internal complaints mechanism.

The alleged incident has also raised questions about the safety and supervision of young athletes training at national sports facilities. The NIS campus houses the National Centre of Excellence, where athletes undergo high-performance training under specialised coaches and support staff.

The NCW, in its statement, said the “safety, dignity and rights” of every child and woman in sports must be protected.