SIR aftermath: Tewari seeks details of each voter deleted from Chandigarh’s electoral roll

Member Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari has sought a detailed, ward-wise and elector-wise reconciliation of the nearly two-lakh decline in the city’s electorate since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, days after the final electoral roll was published following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The draft roll published on July 21 contained 4,50,282 electors. (HT File)

In a letter to chief electoral officer Prerna Puri, dated September 23, Tewari sought details of every elector whose name was deleted or not included, including the elector’s name, ward and booth number, EPIC number, date of deletion or non-inclusion and the specific reason recorded.

“The final roll published on September 22 raises a larger question that requires a clear and transparent reconciliation of electoral data. Given that the number of electors in Chandigarh has declined by 1,99,596 between June 1, 2024, and the publication of the final electoral roll, representing a reduction of approximately 30%, there is presently no publicly available voter-wise reconciliation explaining this substantial reduction. In light of this, and in the interest of transparency, I request you to kindly furnish the information,” his letter reads.

The letter also states that in cases where an elector has been classified as “enrolled elsewhere,” the election department may provide details of the place where the elector is stated to be enrolled.

“In particular, kindly provide the details of those electors who were not included in the draft roll because their Enumeration Forms were not received, along with the reason recorded after field verification in each case,” it was further stated,

The MP wrote that given the scale of the change in the electorate, it is essential that there be complete clarity on what basis these voters have been removed or omitted.

The issue comes against the backdrop of Puri’s press briefing on Tuesday, when the election department explained the outcome of the SIR exercise and the changes between the pre-enumeration, draft and final rolls.

According to the election department’s final figures, over five lakh voters were on the electoral rolls of the city as of June 15, 2026, before the enumeration phase. During the house-to-house surveys, the booth-level officers received 4,50,282 enumeration forms while 66,145 were not returned and those electors were consequently left out of the draft roll. The authorities cited field-verification categories including shifted, absent, deceased, duplicate and other cases.

The draft roll published on July 21 contained 4,50,282 electors. During the subsequent notice, hearing and claims-and-objections process, 15,117 electors were added and 5,190 were deleted. The final roll therefore contained 4,60,209 electors, a net increase of 9,927, or 2.20%, over the draft roll.

Puri had said the final electoral rolls were available for verification with electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers and booth-level officers, as well as on the chief electoral officer’s website.