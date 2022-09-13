3 of family killed in road accident near Phagwara
Three members of a family died in a road accident when a trolley laden with clay overturned on a car on the Phagwara-Rupnagar highway on Monday. The trolley driven by Major Singh was coming from the Banga side and going to Ferozepur.
SHO Gurdial Singh said when the trolley reached Mahilpur Chowk on the highway, it met with an accident and overturned on the car coming from the Phagwara side. “All three were sent to the nearby Guru Nanak Mission Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Gurkirpal Singh, his son Jasmeet Singh and his wife Ramanjeet Kaur, all residents of Gurdaspur,” the SHO said.
The driver was arrested and a case under Sections 304 and 427 of the IPC was registered against him at the Behram Police Station.
-
Sarabjit Singh’s wife succumbs after falling off bike
The wife of Sarabjit Singh, Sukhpreet Kaur – a farmer captured by Pakistan, who died after being brutally assaulted by jail inmates in 2013 – succumbed to the injuries Sukhpreet Kaur suffered after falling off a motorcycle on Monday. The victim's daughter, Swapandeep Kaur, who is posted as a tehsildar (revenue officer) in Jalandhar, said her mother breathed her last at around 6.30 am at the private hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.
-
SGPC holds protests for release of Sikh prisoners
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday staged protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners (DCs) across the state demanding the release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs). In the protests held at district headquarters, SGPC members and staffers participated wearing black robes and shackles with representatives of several Panthic bodies. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami led the protest in Amritsar, where several SGPC members and Panthic personalities were also present.
-
Reservation in appointment of law officers: HC seeks record on govt approvals
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought an affidavit from the Punjab home secretary with details regarding the government's decision to provide reservation to scheduled caste candidates in the appointment of law officers at the advocate general's (AG's) office. The affidavit was sought after the government's counsel told the court that approval for granting reservation to SCs was accorded by the Punjab chief minister on August 20.
-
‘Inexperienced’ AAP govt pushing Punjab towards bankruptcy: Congress
The Punjab Congress on Monday warned that the state was being pushed towards bankruptcy by an “inexperienced” Aam Aadmi Party government, which it said, was most spendthrift and lacked any expertise and competence, particularly about fiscal management. Party spokespersons Hardeep Singh Kingra, Arshpreet Singh Khadial and Jaskaran Singh Kahlon said that it was for the first time in the state's fiscal history that a government had spent ₹5,500 crore in its first quarter.
-
Two held for ‘forcing’ religious conversion in Gurdaspur
Amid a row over alleged forced conversions in Punjab, two self-professed pastors were arrested for forcing a Sikh family to embrace Christianity in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur district on Sunday evening. The accused are Balkar Masih and Jagtar Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur district. When the accused approached the complainant, Upkar Singh, a resident of Adliwala village in Amritsar district on Sunday evening, members of Sikh organisations also gathered there and staged a protest. A video of the incident was circulated on social media.
