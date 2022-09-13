3 of family killed in road accident near Phagwara

Three members of a family died in a road accident when a trolley laden with clay overturned on a car on the Phagwara-Rupnagar highway on Monday. The trolley driven by Major Singh was coming from the Banga side and going to Ferozepur.

SHO Gurdial Singh said when the trolley reached Mahilpur Chowk on the highway, it met with an accident and overturned on the car coming from the Phagwara side. “All three were sent to the nearby Guru Nanak Mission Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Gurkirpal Singh, his son Jasmeet Singh and his wife Ramanjeet Kaur, all residents of Gurdaspur,” the SHO said.

The driver was arrested and a case under Sections 304 and 427 of the IPC was registered against him at the Behram Police Station.