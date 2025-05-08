Menu Explore
3 of Gurugram firm booked for workers’ death at Bathinda STP

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
May 08, 2025 06:12 AM IST

The legal action was initiated on the complaint of Anwar Ali whose brother Astar Ali was among the three deceased workers

A day after three sanitation workers died while cleaning a sewage treatment plant (STP) in the residential township of Guru Gobind Singh Refinery near Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district, police on Wednesday booked three officials of the Gurugram-based private firm running the plant.

Among the three deceased workers were Astar Ali, Sukhpal Singh and Rajwinder Singh, while another worker, Krishan Kumar, suffered injuries. (HT)
Safety in-charge Anil Kumar, general manager Sanjay Harsh and manager Amit Garg were booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and under relevant sections of the Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act.

The legal action was initiated on the complaint of Anwar Ali whose brother Astar Ali was among the three deceased workers. Sukhpal Singh and Rajwinder Singh had also died, while another worker, Krishan Kumar, suffered injuries.

The victims were working for the private firm hired by the refinery management for STP’s maintenance works.

In the FIR, the complainant accused the firm officials of not providing safety equipment and examining the poisonous gas at the plant. He also blamed the firm officials for overlooking the safety drill before commissioning work for the victims.

No arrest has been made so far. Meanwhile, official sources said the contractor had agreed to pay 37 lakh as relief to each deceased’s family.

