3 panchayat secretaries suspended for dereliction of duty

On the directions of deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, three panchayat secretaries have been suspended for dereliction of duty on Thursday. On the directions of deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, three panchayat secretaries have been suspended for dereliction of duty on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Aggarwal recommended action against the officials following repeated complaints against them for not providing adequate services to people.

“As per the orders received from the department of rural development and panchayats, the services of the secretaries identified as Prashotam Lal and Dilbag Sahota, posted in Jalandhar west, and Parvinder Singh, panchayat secretary at Phillaur, were put under suspension,” he said.

He added that during the suspension period, their headquarters will be the office of the district rural development and panchayats officer in Jalandhar.

Aggarwal said that no effort will be spared in providing good and transparent administration to the people of the district.