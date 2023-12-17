3 sharpshooters of Bambiha gang nabbed after encounter in Moga

close_game
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Dec 18, 2023 06:06 AM IST

The accused were identified as Shankar Rajput, Yashav and Navdeep, a police spokesperson said. As cops started chasing them, the accused allegedly opened fire at them. The CIA team also fired in retaliation and finally managed to corner them on Badhni-Maliana Road. One cop reportedly suffered an injury in the incident.

Three sharpshooters, allegedly associated with the Davinder Bambiha gang, were arrested after a brief encounter in Moga on Sunday.

The spot where three miscreants were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with police in Punjab's Moda on Sunday. (ANI)
The spot where three miscreants were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with police in Punjab's Moda on Sunday. (ANI)

The accused were identified as Shankar Rajput, Yashav and Navdeep, a police spokesperson said.

As per the spokesperson, the CIA team had laid a naka near Badhani after receiving a specific input about the movement of anti-social elements. The three accused, who were on a motorcycle, were signalled to stop for checking but they tried to flee the spot. As cops started chasing them, the accused allegedly opened fire at them. The CIA team also fired in retaliation and finally managed to corner them on Badhni-Maliana Road. One cop reportedly suffered an injury in the incident.

As per information, three weapons were recovered from the possession of the accused, and they were booked for attempt-to-murder besides other sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Their criminal antecedents are being checked, police said.

