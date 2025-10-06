3 women lose gold earrings during Shobha Yatra in Chandigarh

Three women were targeted by snatchers amid a religious procession (Shobha Yatra) in Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon, when unidentified youths snatched their gold earrings in quick succession near Azad Market, Sector 20-D. Three cases under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the BNS have been registered. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, the incidents occurred between 2.50 pm and 3.10 pm near Azad Market, Sector 20-D, when a Shobha Yatra of Baba Sai Ram Temple, Sector 29, was passing through the area. Amidst the heavy crowd, three women — Sharmila, 57, Raj Kumari, 61, and Seema Bansal, 61, fell prey to snatchers who took advantage of the rush and confusion. In her complaint, Sharmila, a resident of Sector 29, stated that while she was drinking water at a stall near Azad Market around 3 pm, a youth wearing a white shirt and dark pants suddenly snatched her gold earring weighing about half a tola and fled towards the back lanes. “I can identify the accused if brought before me,” she said in her statement.

Minutes later, another woman, Raj Kumari, a resident of Sector 29-B, reported a similar incident. She told police that a boy in a black checked shirt snatched her right-ear earring weighing about one tola and disappeared into the crowd before anyone could react.

The third victim, Seema Bansal, a homemaker from Dhanas, joined the procession from Sector 30 around 1.30 pm. She told police that as she was drinking water at the same stall around 2.50 pm, a youth came from behind, snatched her gold earring, and escaped on a black Activa scooter parked nearby.

Three cases under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been registered.