3 women lose gold earrings during Shobha Yatra in Chandigarh

Three women were targeted by snatchers amid a religious procession (Shobha Yatra) in Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon, when unidentified youths snatched their gold earrings in quick succession near Azad Market, Sector 20-D.
According to police, the incidents occurred between 2.50 pm and 3.10 pm near Azad Market, Sector 20-D, when a Shobha Yatra of Baba Sai Ram Temple, Sector 29, was passing through the area. Amidst the heavy crowd, three women — Sharmila, 57, Raj Kumari, 61, and Seema Bansal, 61, fell prey to snatchers who took advantage of the rush and confusion. In her complaint, Sharmila, a resident of Sector 29, stated that while she was drinking water at a stall near Azad Market around 3 pm, a youth wearing a white shirt and dark pants suddenly snatched her gold earring weighing about half a tola and fled towards the back lanes. “I can identify the accused if brought before me,” she said in her statement.
Minutes later, another woman, Raj Kumari, a resident of Sector 29-B, reported a similar incident. She told police that a boy in a black checked shirt snatched her right-ear earring weighing about one tola and disappeared into the crowd before anyone could react.
The third victim, Seema Bansal, a homemaker from Dhanas, joined the procession from Sector 30 around 1.30 pm. She told police that as she was drinking water at the same stall around 2.50 pm, a youth came from behind, snatched her gold earring, and escaped on a black Activa scooter parked nearby.
Three cases under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been registered.