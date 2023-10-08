3 workers found dead in chemical tank at Panipat textile factory

Three workers of a textile unit were found dead in a chemical tank of the factory in the Jalalpur Industrial area of Panipat, the police said on Sunday. Family members of workers found dead in chemical tank at Panipat textile unit stage a protest outside the factory on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The police said the deceased have been identified as Kurban, 40, and his nephew, Islam, 32, both residents of Jalalur, and Suresh Kumar of Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday morning their bodies were spotted in the tank and the factory workers called the fire brigade. A team of firefighters took the bodies out of the chemical tank and handed them over to the police. They were rushed to hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead.

As per the family members, they worked as tractor drivers, and they used to drain out chemical water from the tanks. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. As they did not reach home at night and their mobile phones were switched off, their family members reached the factory, and their bodies were spotted in the tank.

The agitated family members held a protest outside the factory and demanded the police to book the owners of the factory on charges of murder.

Additional superintendent of police Mayank Mishra assured the family members of fair investigation in the case. the police said that on the complaint of the family members, an FIR has been registered against the three owners of the unit under Sections 302, 34 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code. The actual cause of the death could be ascertained only after postmortem examination. A probe into the matter is underway, he said.

Panipat superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said that the FIR has been registered against the owners and the investigation is going on.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON