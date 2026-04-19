3 youths held for vandalising Ambedkar’s statue in Hoshiarpur

Three youths have been arrested for allegedly vandalising a statue of BR Ambedkar at Noorpur Jattan village on the intervening night between March 30 and 31, with police claiming that they acted on the instructions of separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Three youths have been arrested for allegedly vandalising a statue of BR Ambedkar at Noorpur Jattan village on the intervening night between March 30 and 31, with police claiming that they acted on the instructions of separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Those arrested have been identified as Gurkirat Singh of Barian Kalan in Hoshiarpur, and Babanpreet Singh and Sahilpreet Singh of Mohali, all in their 20s.

Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said the accused admitted to damaging the statue at the behest of Canada-based SFJ activists.

He added that Gurkirat Singh, the main conspirator, had illegally migrated to the United States in 2023, where he came in contact with members of the outfit.

“Even after being deported in 2025, Gurkirat maintained contact with the separatists abroad and, on their directions, vandalised the structure with the assistance of the other two accused,” the SSP said.

The statue, installed atop a private building, was targeted last year as well with SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu claiming responsibility. Following that incident, it was encased in glass. In the latest attack, the glass casing was smashed and the statue damaged with hammers.

Pannu again released a video taking responsibility for the act, describing it as a “referendum on Ambedkar” and alleging that the Constitution drafted by him erased the identity of Sikhs, causing harm to the community.