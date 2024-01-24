close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 30 farmers attend micro-irrigation training in Ludhiana

30 farmers attend micro-irrigation training in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 25, 2024 06:12 AM IST

The PFDC scheme is sponsored by the National Committee on Precision Agriculture and Horticulture (NCPAH), ministry of agriculture and farmer’s welfare, government of India, New Delhi.

The department of soil and water engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), hosted a one-day training event on “Micro-irrigation system for vegetable cultivation” as a part of the Precision Farming Development Centre (PFDC) scheme.

30 farmers attend micro-irrigation training in Ludhiana. (HT)

Nearly 30 farmers from across the state participated in the training programme.

Manjeet Singh, dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, informed that the training aimed at equipping the participants with the valuable knowledge and skills to enhance their agricultural practices and promote the adoption of efficient irrigation techniques. The comprehensive training covered various aspects of micro-irrigation systems, including expert lectures regarding need for water conservation, micro-irrigation for vegetable cultivation, disease management, and irrigation scheduling, subsidy in micro-irrigation, troubleshooting and maintenance.

In the concluding session, Makhan Singh Bhullar, director of extension education, interacted with the farmers and motivated them to adopt micro-irrigation for judicious use of water resources in the state. He also encouraged the farmers to take a lead and be an inspiration for other farmers.

Head of the department JP Singh provided an overview of PFDC’s mandate and highlighted its significant achievements, emphasising the positive impact of past training programmes on the increased adoption of drip irrigation in the state.

