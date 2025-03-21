30 houses gutted in blaze in Anantnag

In a fire incident, more than 30 houses affecting around 45 families were gutted in congested old town of Kadipora in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Locals near the houses gutted in fire that broke out in a residential area, in the Kadipora locality of Anantnag district. (PTI)

Minister for health and medical education, social welfare and education, Sakeena Itoo on Friday visited Kadipora, Anantnag.

The fire left dozens of families homeless and it took several hours for the fire department to control the flames which began from a house and within minutes spread to the entire neighbouring areas.

Itoo today interacted with the victims and took stock of the ongoing relief measures.

While interacting with the affected families, the minister assured them of all possible assistance from the government. “On the directions of chief minister Omar Abdullah, my team of MLAs are here to stand in solidarity with you. Our government will provide you all possible support and assistance to overcome this tragic loss”, she said, adding that the CM is personally monitoring the relief measures and was in constant contact with the district administration to gather on ground details of this fire incident. “The loss suffered by fire affected families is heart-wrenching and cannot be compensated in words. But our government is shoulder to shoulder with you in this hour of distress and will ensure that all necessary aid and support reaches you without delay”, she said.

The minister also asked the deputy commissioner to expedite the rehabilitation process and emphasized the need for immediate relief, including temporary shelter, food supplies and financial aid to help the victims rebuild their lives.

While addressing the concerns of local residents and fire victims regarding need for preventive measures to avert such incidents in future, Itoo assured them that the government will look out the possibility for decongesting this locality besides fire safety infrastructure in the locality will also be enhanced.

Later, the minister also chaired a meeting with the senior officers of district administration and took detailed assessment of relief as well as immediate rehabilitation measures.

She also gave directions for providing timber to affected families on an immediate basis in order to make them sustainable.