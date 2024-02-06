30 lakh ex-gratia in case ofdeath on poll duty

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Monday said that financial assistance under ex-gratia will be provided to the families of polling/security personnel in case of death or permanent disability during election duty. The CEO chaired a review meeting regarding the ex-gratia policy for employees engaged in election duty for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (HT Photo/ Representational)

“In the unfortunate events of violent incidents, bomb blasts, terrorist attacks, or shootings leading to the death of personnel, the family will receive ₹30 lakh,” the CEO said in a statement.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Similarly, ₹15 lakh will be provided in case of death due to other reasons during duty and in case of permanent disability of the employee due to attack by anti-social elements. In case of loss of eyesight or limbs, financial assistance of ₹7.5 lakh will be extended to the family.

The CEO chaired a review meeting regarding the ex-gratia policy for employees engaged in election duty for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said this assistance amount will be in addition to any compassion amount provided by the Union ministry of home affairs, state government, or other employers.

He said that the election duty period will be considered from the date of the announcement of election dates till the date of the results, including both days.

According to the Election Commission, there are stringent activities involved during elections, which are carried out by the designated officers and employees of various departments.

These personnel risk their lives with the challenging task of ensuring free and fair conduct of elections.

“In view of the contribution made by them, the Commission has made a provision to provide compensation to the next of kin of the deceased personnel in the form of ex-gratia amount in case of death or to provide assistance to the personnel in case of permanent disability as a result of serious injury,” reads the statement.

Additional CEO Hema Sharma, and joint CEO Apurv, besides other officers, were present at the review meeting.