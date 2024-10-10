30 passengers injured after bus overturns in Himachal’s Solan

As many as thirty passengers were injured after a Uttarakhand depot bus overturned near Kandaghat tunnel in Solan district ofHimachal on Wednesday. Mangled remains of the bus near Kandaghat tunnel in Solan district in Himachal. (File)

However, no casualties have been reported in the accidents so far. The accident occurred at around 1.50 pm.

The bus had departed from Shimla and was going to Tanakpur in Uttarakhand.

Solan superintendent of police Gaurav Singh, said that 30 passengers were treated at Kandaghat civil hospital, out of which 6 have been referred to IGMC Shimla and Zonal hospital, Solan.

Solan police has also registered a first information report at Kandaghat police station under Sections 281 ( rash driving) and 125A (endangering human life or personal safety) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was registered based on statement of Jai Kumar. He told police that while he was on his way from Kalka to Shimla, at around1.50 pm the Uttarakhand Transport (number UK04PA-1716) was tail-gating him at a high speed and repeatedly honking to pass.

“As the bus approached the tunnel, it overtook his vehicle and collided with the rearside of the tipper truck in front of it.

Afterwards, the bus broke through the barricades installed on the left side of the tunnel and overturned in the tunnel yard,” he told the police in his statement.

However, the driver of the bus, who was also injured in the accident, told the media that the bus developed a mechanical defect (brake fail), causing it to overturn.

The local administration swiftly responded to the incident, providing assistance to the passengers while taking the injured for treatment.