309 polling zones established across over 20 countries for upcoming exiled Tibetan govt polls

For the forthcoming elections of Sikyong (Tibetan political leader) and members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the Election Commission of Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has established 309 polling zones under the supervision of 87 Regional Election Offices with a total of 1,737 election officers across 27 countries, CTA officials said. (Representational image)

Besides, 31 polling zones have also been arranged for those who are away from their settlements, in view of the seasonal retail activities of Tibetan sweater sellers coinciding with the general election period. The Exile Tibetan community will elect a new Sikyong and 18th Parliament in the elections to be held in two phases on February 1 (preliminary election) and April 26 (final election). As many as 91,042 voters have been registered for the upcoming election, and it includes 56,749 registrations from India, Nepal, and Bhutan, and 34,293 registrations from overseas.

The Election Commission has revoked the voting rights and candidacy of Menpa Ngawang Lodoe of Tara Sorig Clinic as a penalty for violations of the regulations outlined in the Charter of Tibetans in Exile and the Commission’s electoral rules. Officials said that these violations involved making allegations and defamatory remarks concerning Parliamentary candidate Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar.

Chief Election Commissioner, Lobsang Yeshi, appealed to the general public to exercise caution regarding irresponsible social media posts and commentaries to prevent disruption. Tibetan organisations and institutions were requested to avoid manipulation through regulatory amendments. The Election Commission has also encouraged the candidates who are serving CTA dignitaries to minimise or defer official visits, except for engagements deemed essential. According to schedule announced earlier, voter’s registration began on October 8. While the preliminary election will be held on February 1, 2026, the final election will be held on April 26, 2026. The 2026 election will elect the 6th directly elected Sikyong and 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.