30-year-old man dies of suspected drug overdose in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Published on Jan 15, 2023 12:49 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Pargat Singh of Dhunda village. According to the statement of the deceased father Sarabjit Singh, his son had died after he was given drugs by some unidentified persons, police said

Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

A 30-year-old drug addict man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Goindwal village of Khadoor Sahib sub-division, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pargat Singh of Dhunda village. According to the statement of the deceased father Sarabjit Singh, his son had died after he was given drugs by some unidentified persons, police said.

Police have registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against some unknown persons at Goindwal Sahib police station.

“I work as a farmer, and I have two sons. My elder son Pargat Singh, who married three years ago, used to take drugs, and a few months ago, he spent time in a de-addiction centre for his treatment. He was treated and started living a normal life. But after some time, he again started using drugs,” said 65-year-old Sarabjit Singh.

“On Friday, on the occasion of Lohri, my son had drunk liquor. At around 6:00 pm, I sent him to purchase medicines for our buffalos to Goindwal by giving 1000. However, he didn’t return home. On Saturday morning, we got a call from the Goindwal Police informing us to identify a suspected dead body of our son at Tarn Taran civil hospital. We were informed that he was found dead in Goindwal. Later on, we came to know that he was given drugs by some unidentified persons, and he died while riding his motorcycle.”

Police said they have started their investigation to identify the accused after registering the first information report (FIR).

