32 farm unions from Punjab to meet at Singhu border today

As many as 32 farmers’ organisations from Punjab are set to meet on Monday at Singhu border to take a call on their future course of actions after the Union cabinet decided to repeal three farm laws which were bought in last year.

The winter session of the Parliament will start from Monday and the BJP government is likely to repeal these laws through parliamentary procedure.

BKU (Dakaunda) president Buta Singh Burjgill said 32 farm unions from Punjab will meet at Singhu border on Monday to decide the future course of action as per the discussion on repealing the farm laws and bringing in law to ensure MSP in the Parliament.

“We are expecting that the Centre will repeal these farm laws during the session and will give a guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) by forming a committee in a time-bound manner,” he said.

“If the government accepts our demands of amending the Electricity Act, compensation to deceased farmers’ families and job to their next of kin, revocation of FIRs registered during the agitation, and strict action against the Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra, we welcome the Centre’s decision to repeal the farm laws and decriminalise stubble burning,” he added.

Butta Singh said they will inform the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) about their decision in the December 4 meeting.

“If the government accepts our demands, we will go back to our homes. After that, we will not protest or canvas against the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections,” he added.

Centre shying from holding dialogue with SKM: Farm leaders

SKM leader Inderjeet Singh accused the Union government of not holding meetings with farm leaders to end the deadlock.

“The Centre has taken the unilateral decision of repealing the three farm laws and decriminalising stubble burning. The government is shying from holding meetings with farm leaders. We will continue our protest till our six demands are met,” he said.

“The government should give a legal guarantee on the MSP by following the Swaminathan Commission and will not accept the formation of a committee on the MSP. The agitation will be called off after the Union government holds a meeting with SKM leaders and accepts our demands,” Singh added.

“PM Modi should call us for a dialogue and accept our demands as a goodwill gesture to the farming community. The government should share their plans about how many crops will be purchased at MSP and how many new mandis will be formed,” he said.

Interacting with the media in Bhiwani, Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the state government is procuring crops on MSP but it’s impossible to give a legal guarantee on it.

“The government has to invest a lot in carrying out developmental projects and it is not feasible to give a legal guarantee on MSP,” Dalal added.