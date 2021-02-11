IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 320 homestays in HP’s Spiti open doors for tourists from Feb 17
Hotels in Spiti valley will open in the second week of April once the valley tides over the water scarcity due to sub-zero temperatures after heavy snowfall this season. (HT Photo)
Hotels in Spiti valley will open in the second week of April once the valley tides over the water scarcity due to sub-zero temperatures after heavy snowfall this season. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

320 homestays in HP’s Spiti open doors for tourists from Feb 17

Hotels will function from April as they are facing water scarcity due to sub-zero temperatures, heavy snow spells
READ FULL STORY
By Gaurav Bisht
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:53 PM IST

Almost a year since the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to open the 320 homestays for tourists in the tribal Spiti region.

The state government issued orders on Wednesday that the 250 homestays in Spiti and 70 in the valley headquarters at Kaza will be open for tourists from February 17. However, hotels in the region will open in the second week of April once the valley tides over its water scarcity due to sub-zero temperatures.

“We decided to open up the homestays as we found that tourists visiting the tribal region, particularly those from outside the state, are facing inconvenience. All homestay owners will have to follow the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP),” said Kaza-based additional district magistrate Gian Sagar Negi.

“The sub-zero temperatures and intermittent heavy snow spells have disrupted the water supply in hotels so they will open in April,” he said.

The tourists will need to undergo the Covid-19 test 72 hours before entering the Spiti valley and will need to follow the SOPs.

Snow leopard habitat at Kibber out of bounds

“The snow leopard habitat at Kibber will be prohibited for tourists,” said Lara Tsering, the general secretary of Spiti Tourism Society.

There were four deaths due to Covid-19 in Kibber after which villagers decided to close their village to tourists, he said.

Tourists visit Kibber mainly for sighting the elusive snow leopard.

No new Covid-19 case has been reported from Spiti valley in a fortnight.

The local administration recently organised a winter festival in Spiti, which was a big draw. “Most tourists stayed at government rest houses but it has limited accommodation. We felt bad when we saw tourists sleeping inside their vehicles,” said Pema Tandup, who owns a homestay in Kaza.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Hotels in Spiti valley will open in the second week of April once the valley tides over the water scarcity due to sub-zero temperatures after heavy snowfall this season. (HT Photo)
Hotels in Spiti valley will open in the second week of April once the valley tides over the water scarcity due to sub-zero temperatures after heavy snowfall this season. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

320 homestays in HP’s Spiti open doors for tourists from Feb 17

By Gaurav Bisht
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Hotels will function from April as they are facing water scarcity due to sub-zero temperatures, heavy snow spells
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Tarsem Chand, who was falsely implicated for corruption when he was posted as secretary in the Regional Transport Authority in Faridkot district last year. (HT file photo)
Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Tarsem Chand, who was falsely implicated for corruption when he was posted as secretary in the Regional Transport Authority in Faridkot district last year. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Vigilance Bureau falsely implicated PCS officer for corruption: Probe report

By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:59 PM IST
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) had falsely implicated a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer, Tarsem Chand, posted as secretary in the Regional Transport Authority in Faridkot district, in a corruption case in connivance with two private transporters in June last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student staying in the hostel reported mild symptoms and tested positive about a week ago. Girls on the same floor underwent the coronavirus test and 18 of them were found positive after which all 268 students were tested and 31 more were found to have contracted Covid-19. (Representative photo)
A student staying in the hostel reported mild symptoms and tested positive about a week ago. Girls on the same floor underwent the coronavirus test and 18 of them were found positive after which all 268 students were tested and 31 more were found to have contracted Covid-19. (Representative photo)
chandigarh news

50 nursing college students test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Private college in Palampur closed, students quarantined in hostel after first case detected a week ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF sources say the movement of suspects was noticed across the barbed wire fence and before the zero line at the border, too. The suspects managed to escape due to the fog cover. (HT file photo)
BSF sources say the movement of suspects was noticed across the barbed wire fence and before the zero line at the border, too. The suspects managed to escape due to the fog cover. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Suspected smuggler shot at by BSF near Attari border

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Hospitalised with bullet wound in shoulder; suspected of being at the border to clear drug or weapons consignment amid dense fog in the morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Vigilance Bureau falsely implicated PCS officer for corruption, finds probe report

By Gagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar:
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:37 AM IST
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) had falsely implicated a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer, Tarsem Chand, posted as secretary in the Regional Transport Authority in Faridkot district, in a corruption case in connivance with two private transporters in June last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh advisory council meets, leaves without any major decision

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Held after nearly 18 months, meeting ends with presentations by UT police and chief engineer, leaving resident and trader bodies miffed
READ FULL STORY
Close
A single vial can be used for 10 beneficiaries, but has to be used within four hours of opening. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A single vial can be used for 10 beneficiaries, but has to be used within four hours of opening. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

300 Covid vaccine-19 doses wasted in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:08 AM IST
As many as 300 precious doses of coronavirus vaccine have been wasted in Chandigarh since the vaccination rollout on January 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

BJP candidate’s husband ends life in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Was being pressured by former councillor to have her withdraw her nomination from MC elections, alleges wife
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Snatchers target woman sitting outside her house in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Two motorcycle-borne snatchers targeted a 45-year-old woman sitting in the sun outside her house in Sector 40 on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Rajewal, Punjabi artistes protest against agri laws in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal and Punjabi artistes protested against the three farm laws in Sector 70 on Tuesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday.(HT image)
This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday.(HT image)
chandigarh news

No tax for taxis, autos entering Haryana from Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:36 AM IST
The new rule will mean no tax being charged from such vehicles of other NCR States having contract carriage permits under the NCR reciprocal common transport agreement while entering and operating in Haryana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Stolen cheques encashed: Axis Bank told to refund 5.5 lakh

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Bank also directed to pay 1 lakh as compensation to the complainant for carelessness, lack of duty and negligence on their part
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Panjab University staff to get full pension benefits after 25 years of service

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Panjab University employees will now get full retirement benefits after 25 years of service against the earlier condition of 33 years
READ FULL STORY
Close
FDCI president Sunil Sethi being honoured at Chitkara University on Wednesday. (HT photo)
FDCI president Sunil Sethi being honoured at Chitkara University on Wednesday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

FDCI president Sunil Sethi receives honorary doctorate from Chitkara University

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Since Sethi took over the leadership of FDCI in 2008, it has grown to represent more than 350 designers
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court also directed Mohali SSP to take appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of the couple.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The court also directed Mohali SSP to take appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of the couple.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Muslim law allows minor girls to marry on attaining puberty

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:41 PM IST
The court in its judgement referred to Article 195 of Muslim Personal Law saying that a Muslim girl on attaining the age of puberty was competent to enter into a contract of marriage with a person of her choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP