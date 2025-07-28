32.8-mm rain drowns Chandigarh, chokes traffic

A moderate downpour of 32.8 mm rainfall lashed the city on Sunday, bringing the maximum temperature down to 33°C, a 3.9-degree drop within 24 hours. Commuters wade through waterlogged roads on the Sector 36/37 dividing road; and (right) the Panjab University campus following the rain on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While the showers brought a brief respite from the sultry weather, they also unleashed traffic chaos across Chandigarh due to widespread waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for Sunday and Monday, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Similar weather conditions are likely to persist on Tuesday.

After four days of steadily rising temperatures, climbing from 34.8°C on Wednesday to 36.9°C Saturday, the rain on Sunday finally brought the mercury down.

But humidity spiking to 93% continued to leave residents uncomfortable.

Over the next few days, the city’s maximum temperature is expected to stay between 33°C and 34°C, while the minimum may hover around 26°C-27°C.

Waterlogging halts traffic movement

Several major roads were left inundated for hours after the rainfall. The dividing road of Sector 36-37 and stretches around Panjab University campus were completely submerged, bringing traffic to a crawl.

The Sector 38-B road had to be closed due to knee-deep water, with the traffic police diverting vehicles to alternative routes. Heavy congestion was also reported near the Khuda Lahora–PGI road stretch, where commuters were delayed by 30 minutes.

Similarly, Sector 46-C V-5 road and parts of Sector 45-C saw water accumulation, stranding two-wheelers and low-floor vehicles.

A commuter, Sandeep Singh, who was stuck near PGIMER Road, complained, “It’s frustrating. I was on my way to the hospital, and the traffic just wouldn’t move because of the waterlogged stretch. The authorities need to fix these spots urgently.”