32-year-old Chandigarh woman ends life, partner booked for abetment
A 32-year-old woman on Monday ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her parents’ house in the Mubarakpur area of Dera Bassi.
Police have booked a male friend of the victim, who worked in a private firm and has an eight-year-old daughter, for abetment to suicide.
Sub-inspector (SI) Kulwant Singh, Mubarakpur police post-in-charge, said a suicide note was recovered from the spot, wherein the victim attributed her death to the aforementioened friend, a resident of Sundra village, who she was in a relationship with.
The SI said the victim had been in a relationship — which began after her divorve from a prior marriage — with the accused for the last six years. The two allegedly had gotten married.
The victim, however, continued to live in Mubarakpur at her parents’ house with her eight-year-old daughter. The victim was allegedly driven to take her own life after her multiple requests of moving into the same house met with a cold response from the accused.
The police post in charge said the accused was booked for abetment after the statement of the victim’s brother. Police arrested the accused after the post-mortem. He is currently on a one-day police remand.
-
Chandigarh | To ease property pangs, panel recommends slew of measures
In its second set of recommendations, an 11-member committee on property matters, has suggested that collector rate rather than market value be the basis of conversion charges in the city. The panel on property matters was constituted by the UT administration on October 5, 2021, in compliance with a Supreme Court order, dated September 7, 2021. It stated that the administration should consider this reference of the Supreme Court and re-examine conversion charges.
-
Fake gold: Five more doctors who fell prey to con file complaints
Three days after Faridabad police arrested five members of a family for allegedly duping over 200 people from different states by selling them fake gold coins and bars for crores of rupees, five more doctors from Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have approached the police alleging that same family had duped them of ₹50 lakh.
-
Cases against MPs/ MLAs: High court comes down heavily on Haryana police
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Haryana Police and warned that if no further progress is reported in FIRs registered against MPs and MLAs, it would be forced to fix the responsibility of the officers concerned. It had come before the court that some FIRs are pending since 2005.
-
Slain Haryana DSP was to retire in October
Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who on Tuesday became the latest victim of the powerful mining mafia when a truck Surender Singh's signalled to stop ran over him in Nuh, had joined the state police as an assistant-sub inspector (ASI) in 1994. The slain DSP was to superannuate on October 31, 2022. Survived by his wife, daughter, son, and two grandchildren, the DSP leaves behind five brothers. His two brothers had died earlier.
-
Gurugram: CM’s flying squad busts illegal call centre in Udyog Vihar Phase 5
Gurugram: The chief minister's flying squad busted an illegal call centre in Udyog Vihar Phase 5 on Thursday. The call centre was allegedly involved in duping US nationals under the garb of providing them with technical support, police said. A police team patrolled the area and raided the premises on Thursday night. Owners Shashank Rathod (32) and Abhishek Pandey (26), along with manager Vivek Shinde (25) were arrested from the spot.
