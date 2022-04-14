32-year-old Ludhiana woman ends life following argument with her husband
A 32-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Jamalpur.
Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh said the incident had occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the victim, her husband and their four children were in the house.
There was an argument between the couple over a minor issue, following which the husband went to his room to sleep while the woman went to another room and hanged herself.
The victim’s 12-year-old daughter, eldest among four siblings, discovered her mother’s body hanging from the ceiling fan and raised the alarm.
Police said the woman took the step following a heated argument with her husband. However, the victim’s parents have not lodged any complaint following which the police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.
-
AU to conduct entrance for PG, PhD, professional courses; UG admissions to take place through CUET-2022
Allahabad University will conduct entrance test at its own level for the admission to postgraduate, PhD and professional courses including LLB in the varsity and its constituent colleges for the upcoming academic session (2022-23). Admission to undergraduate courses in university and colleges will however be done through Common University Entrance Test-2022 only and for which applications are being accepted now, officials said.
-
Contractual PRTC driver held with 5kg poppy husk in Ludhiana
The division number 5 police on Tuesday arrested a bus driver with 5 kg of poppy husk. The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh of Moga, was working as a contractual bus driver with PRTC. Police said the accused procured the poppy husk from Lahori Gate in Delhi. During the questioning, the accused said he was an addict himself and sold poppy husk to make easy money.
-
Robbers flee with ATM carrying ₹11 lakh cash in Yamunanagar
At least four robbers allegedly fled with a cash box containing nearly ₹11 lakh from an ATM in Yamunanagar's Radaur block in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident took place in the absence of any security guard at the Punjab National Bank branch situated at JMIT College of Chhota Bans village in district.
-
Woman gives birth under ‘mobile flashlight’ at Jind CHC
The medical staff at a community health centre in Alewa town in Jind district reportedly performed delivery of a woman under mobile flashlight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday due to a power cut. Pegga resident Nani Devi said her daughter-in-law Krishana was taken to the health centre on Monday night as she was in labour. Health centre in-charge Dr Vinod said the staff face a lot of difficulties due to power cuts.
-
BSF man mowed down by goods train in Ludhiana
A 34-year-old Border Security Force man died after being mowed down by a goods train near Kundan Puri railway lines in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Gangadhar, was posted at Khasa in Amritsar. Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh, investigating officer, said the incident took place around 12.30 pm, adding that Gangadhar could not spot the goods train coming towards him while crossing the railway lines and was mowed down.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics