Panchkula: Man wanted in 2021 snatching case arrested

A 32-year-old man wanted in a 2021 snatching case was arrested in Panchkula by the crime branch, police said on Wednesday. Panchkula police recovered a mobile phone from the accused, who they said had cases of theft registered against him across Chandigarh tricity. (Stock photo)

The accused, identified as Jagtar Singh, of Vikas Nagar, Chandigarh, works as a security guard. He is accused of snatching the bag of a Rajasthan resident at knifepoint in an auto-rickshaw in 2021.

Complainant Mahesh Chand of Rajasthan, in his complaint on March 13, 2021, had told the police that he was on his way from Delhi to Panchkula at night and had taken an auto-rickshaw from the Zirakpur highway.

As he reached his destination, he opened his bag to pay ₹50 to the driver as fare, when another passenger in the vehicle pulled out a knife and snatched his bag that had ₹3,000 and important documents. The accused had also attacked Mahesh, who had jumped out of the three-wheeler to save his life.

The police said the accused and the auto-rickshaw driver worked together to rob people. The driver remains on the run.

Police recovered a mobile phone from the accused, who they said had cases of theft registered against him across the tricity.

He was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.