Woman out to drop off kids at school killed in hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 21, 2023 02:02 AM IST

The victim was on her way to drop her children off at school in Sector 40, when around 7.30 am, a car hit her scooter from behind, causing her and her two children to fall on the road

In yet another hit-and-run accident in the city, a 32-year-old woman was killed and her two children were injured after a speeding car hit her scooter near the Maloya bus stand on Thursday morning.

The victim, Monica, was a resident of Maloya, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Police said the victim, Monica, a resident of Maloya, was on her way to drop her children off at school in Sector 40. Around 7.30 am, a car hit her scooter from behind, causing her and her two children to fall on the road.

While Monica and her son, a Class-6 student, suffered severe head injuries, her daughter, a Class-4 student, injured her foot.

The trio was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where doctors referred Monica to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But she could not survive her injuries. Police have launched a manhunt to trace the absconding car driver.

