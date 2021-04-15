IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3,329 fresh Covid cases, 63 more deaths in Punjab
3,329 fresh Covid cases, 63 more deaths in Punjab
3,329 fresh Covid cases, 63 more deaths in Punjab
chandigarh news

3,329 fresh Covid cases, 63 more deaths in Punjab

Mohali reported the maximum fresh cases at 508, followed by 489 in Ludhiana, 347 in Patiala, 316 in Amritsar and 276 in Jalandhar
READ FULL STORY
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 01:18 AM IST

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab surged to 2,82,505 on Wednesday as 3,329 more people tested positive for the virus, while the death toll climbed to 7,672 with 63 new fatalities, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the latest deaths, 11 were reported from Amritsar, seven from Jalandhar and six each from Ludhiana and Patiala.

Mohali reported the maximum fresh cases at 508, followed by 489 in Ludhiana, 347 in Patiala, 316 in Amritsar and 276 in Jalandhar.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 28,250. Fifty-one critical patients are on ventilator support, while 374 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

As many as 3,173 more coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured persons to 2,46,583, it stated.

So far, 64,40,181 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP