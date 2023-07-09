Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman loses gold chain to snatchers in Kharar

Woman loses gold chain to snatchers in Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 09, 2023 01:53 AM IST

The victim, Deepinder Kaur of Aman City, Kharar, was returning home from her parents’ house in Model Town, Kharar, when the snatcher targeted her

A 33-year-old woman fell prey to two motorcycle-borne men who snatched her gold chain near Jhungian Road in Kharar on Friday.

The woman tried to pursue the snatchers, but they managed to make good their escape. (HT)
The woman tried to pursue the snatchers, but they managed to make good their escape. (HT)

The victim, Deepinder Kaur of Aman City, Kharar, was returning home from her parents’ house in Model Town, Kharar. She told the police that as she reached Jhungian Road on her scooter around 8.30 pm, she spotted two men on a motorcycle following her. They suddenly came near her and fled after snatching the gold chain.

She tried to pursue the snatchers, but they managed to make good their escape.

The complainant informed the Police Control Room, following which the Kharar police were alerted.

The absconding accused were booked under Sections 379-B (snatching), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the City Kharar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out