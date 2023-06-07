34 commercial mining clusters to be operationalised

In order to provide sand/gravel at economical prices to people of the state, the state government is all set to make 34 commercial mining clusters operational in the state, said mining and geology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. Mining and geology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (File photo)

“With these new commercial mining clusters in the state, people will be able to get sand/gravel nearest to their homes,” the minister said, while adding that the state government has a target to operationalise 100 commercial clusters in the state.

He said the rates at commercial mining clusters will be capped at ₹ 5.50 per cubic feet, which is being charged at public mining sites.

The mining and geology minister said the action process of these 22 mining clusters having quantity approximately 102 lakh metric tonnes has been completed and auction of 12 mining clusters having quantity 21 lakh metric tonnes is under process and directed all concerned DMOs to complete all formalities at the earliest.

The cabinet minister was chairing a review meeting of the mines and geology department at MGSIPA to take stock of the present public mining sites in the state. Currently, there are 60 public mining sites in the state.

Hayer directed the field officers to ensure fair practices at public mining sites. He also asked the officials to ensure regular inspection by concerned DMOs of the public mining sites in their jurisdiction.

Keeping in view the upcoming monsoon season, all DMOs were directed to earmark the agriculture mining sites for ensuring availability of sand to the general public.

Meanwhile, the cabinet minister also reviewed the action taken against illegal mining by the field offices. All DMOs were directed to strictly deal with illegal mining and FIR/challan should be registered against defaulters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON