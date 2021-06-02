3,453 recoveries against 1,233 new Covid cases in Haryana

With 1,233 new cases, Haryana’s daily count of Covid-19 infections dipped for the second consecutive day on Tuesday even as 80 others succumbed to the virus. On Monday, the state had recorded 82 fatalities and 1,246 new cases against 29,334 tests. As per the medical bulletin, the state had collected 40,635 samples on Tuesday, taking the day’s positivity rate to 2.93%.

The fatality rate rose to 1.11% as the death toll mounted to 8,383. Of the total 80 fatalities recorded on Tuesday, the highest, 15, were reported Hisar, followed by eight in Jind, six each in Gurugram and Jhajjar, and five in Sirsa. All 22 districts reported fatalities. As many as 3,453 people also recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 96.75%. The highest, 124, fresh cases were detected in Sirsa, followed by Hisar with 114 cases, 105 with Faridabad infections, Karnal 98, Panchkula 94, Fatehabad 87 and Gurugram 86.