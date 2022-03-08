34-year-old truck driver electrocuted at Dera Bassi market
A 34-year-old truck driver was electrocuted to death at Mubarikpur Motor Market in Dera Bassi on Monday morning. Police said Mushtaq was lifting his tipper truck with the help of a jack, when it came in contact with the overhead power cables, leading to his electrocution.
He was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital in a critical condition, but declared dead. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children. Police have initiated inquest proceedings and handed over the body to the family after autopsy.
